Some sunshine returns this weekend, followed by snow on Monday

The spotty rain should continue to move out of the region this evening, but the fog and cloud cover continues into Saturday morning. It will be a cooler night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

The leftover fog and clouds will slowly clear Saturday, letting in some sunshine for most of us by the end of Saturday afternoon. It will also be warmer with Omaha in the upper 40s. Many neighborhoods west of the metro will hit the low 50s with the help of more sunshine earlier in the day. A few spots in southwest Iowa will be cooler where the fog is a little more stubborn.

Everyone should see more sunshine Sunday, getting a lot more of us closer to 50 degrees in the afternoon!

Another low pressure system will move through the Heartland early next week, bringing out next chance for rain and snow. A lot of us will start Monday dry, but there will be some hit and miss rain as early as the morning commute. Rain becomes more likely Monday afternoon, and it gets breezy with highs in the mid 40s. As it gets colder Monday night, the last of the rain could change into snow. Right now, it looks like most spots will stay under an inch of snow, but we'll keep you updated as we get more confidence on temperatures and the exact track of the system.

Tuesday will be breezy as colder weather blows in on the back side of the system that brought the wintry mix on Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies for the last day of 2024.

We will be in the low 20s Wednesday morning, a touch above average to kick off the new year. Wednesday afternoon will bring some sunshine with low 30s.

Thursday will be a little colder with upper 20s and a mix of sun and clouds.

