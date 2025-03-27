Spotty and strong storms return late Thursday

The overnight and early morning storms are moving east into central Iowa, and everyone should be dry by the morning commute.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s in Omaha. Southeast Nebraska will see some low to mid 80s, and neighborhoods northeast of Omaha will be in the mid 70s.

Spotty storms will start to pop up again around 8 p.m., but the best chance of seeing these will be south and east of Omaha. A couple of the storms could reach strong to severe levels. If we see any severe storms, the main threat will be for large hail. The storms should end shortly after midnight.

It will be a warm start to Friday in the upper 50s.

Friday afternoon will be windy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Heading into the night, a few more spotty storms will fire off, but the best chance to see rain from these will be north and west of Omaha.

The weekend still brings our best chance for more of us too see rain. Scattered showers will be around Saturday morning and afternoon. While most of us will see rain at some point, there should be plenty of dry time mixed in too. It will also be breezy and cooler with mid 60s. Any rain should end Saturday night.

Sunday likely starts dry before another round of scattered rain moves into the region. We stay breezy with highs only in the low 40s. It still looks like some of the scattered rain will change into snow late Sunday. Even if Omaha see the switch to snow, accumulation is unlikely. If any snow sticks to the ground, it would be in areas north of Omaha.

With drier weather and some sunshine Monday, we will start to warm back up with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be breezy with upper 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see some rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We continue to warm up Wednesday afternoon with low 60s.

