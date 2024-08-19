Spotty hit-and-miss storms on Tuesday

It will be a comfortable evening with clear skies and cooler temperatures, in the 60s and 70s after sunset. Clouds will move in overnight, and lows will be in the lower 60s.

A few scattered showers will move into areas west of Omaha just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. It's hard to say how well these will hold together, but if they make it far enough east to Omaha, they'd likely arrive within an hour of noon. They'll likely then fade away as they push into western Iowa early in the afternoon. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Another round of spotty storms will be possible late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but the rain won't be for everyone, and it should begin to clear out of the region Wednesday morning.

Skies will remain partly sunny on Wednesday afternoon, helping to warm us into the low to mid 80s, and a little extra humidity.

The wind will become breezy on Thursday, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy with only a small chance for rain, mainly heading into Thursday night.

Scattered storms will be possible on Friday and Friday night, holding us back in the mid 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend for Pirate Fest and the Offutt Air and Space Show.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny, breezy day with higher humidity and highs in the low 90s. Sunday will also be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine.

We should get a cold front either Sunday night or Monday to help cool things down in the 80s again for the start of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain and Storms

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.