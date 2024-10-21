Spotty Monday evening rain, more hit-and-miss chances this week

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday evening, so be ready to plan around some rain through midnight. It will not be a lot, but many neighborhoods could get a few hundredths of an inch of rain, which is a little less than what the sprinkler would provide.

Tuesday will start with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. We warm up into the upper 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front on Tuesday night will knock us down into the upper 60s for Wednesday. While the first half of the day starts with sunshine, the afternoon looks partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. But, most, if not all, will stay dry.

Before you know it, it gets breezy and warmer Thursday. A couple spotty showers can't be ruled out, but right now, it looks like most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another cold front drops us right back down into the upper 60s on Friday with a lot of sunshine.

We get even cooler Saturday with mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, closer to 70, with a lot of sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 66

