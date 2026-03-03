Spotty rain chances paired with a pleasant warm up

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cloudy, foggy Tuesday

A big warm-up later in the week

Thunderstorm chances late Thursday night, Friday

FORECAST

Tuesday morning might be a bit of a dreary start to your day, with patchy fog and some light drizzle. But soon, temperatures will reach near 50 by this afternoon!

Skies do look to remain fairly cloudy, with pockets of light rain possible throughout most of our day.

Wednesday still sticks with some small drizzle chances and partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly warmer out with highs in the mid 50s.

A big warm-up is on the way starting Thursday, but it end with rain chances. We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into Thursday evening, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night before clearing up Friday morning.

We should see a few dry hours and some limited sunshine to get temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska. A few of these storms could reach severe levels in the afternoon if conditions are right. Rain will continue into Friday evening, clearing out late Friday night.

Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, and 60s for Sunday.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Pockets of Drizzle

High: 51

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drizzly & Foggy

Low: 35

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Spotty Drizzle

High: 56

Wind: N 5-10

