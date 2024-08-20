Spotty rain early Wednesday, followed by 90º heat this weekend

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening, but most locations should stay dry until after midnight, when another round of hit and miss rain showers develop. A few of those showers will survive into the Wednesday morning commute as we drop into the mid 60s.

More of the early Wednesday rain will clear up before noon, and the clouds will begin to thin out in the afternoon allowing for some afternoon sunshine and highs near 80.

We'll be dodging a few spotty showers again Thursday morning, but a lot of us will be dry. It will be a little breezy at times with low 80s in the afternoon.

Friday could bring a few scattered showers at any point during the day, but most of it will be dry with some sunshine mixed in. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend for Pirate Fest and the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show at Offutt AFB.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with mid 90s. Sunday will also be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some both days.

Monday will be in the low 90s with at least a small chance for rain to end the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers Late

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 80

THURSDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.