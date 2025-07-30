Spotty rain possible as cooler weather moves in

There could be a spotty rain showers around this evening and tonight. The rain won't amount to much, especially compared to what many of us received last night! We start out Thursday morning mostly cloudy, in the mid 60s.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but a couple little pockets of rain could pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. There will be more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will still be noticeable, but should be a little lower than on Wednesday.

The humidity finally drops to comfortable levels overnight and for Friday, which will help us cool into the upper 50s for Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below average, and with the lower humidity, it will make for a pleasant Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday morning will again start out in the upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs just shy of 80 degrees, making for some great weather for the return of MAHA festival. As things wrap up around 11 at night, it will be in the upper 60s downtown. Some rain may try to return late Saturday evening, but for now it looks like it will hold off and just be some clouds.

Sunday is looking more likely for some scattered rain and storms to make it into at least eastern Nebraska. Some of the rain could make it into western Iowa, but the chance isn't as high as in Nebraska. This will help keep us down into the upper 70s.

The chance for rain will be a lot smaller Monday, and by Tuesday we start to warm back up. Monday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies, followed by mid 80s Tuesday with more sunshine.

By Wednesday, some of the heat will be back with highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 78

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Low Humidity

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

