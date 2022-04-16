Spotty Rain/Snow for Easter Sunday

Overnight Saturday into Easter morning, scattered rain and snow will start to push into eastern Nebraska from the west. We'll be dodging the spotty mix on and off through the morning. It'll move out of western Iowa by mid-afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of us, aside from a dusting on grassy areas. Any accumulation in northwestern Iowa would be under an inch.

Easter Sunday will also be cooler with highs in the mid 40s. We see a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

We make small improvements to start the next workweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies Monday.

We start to get breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. The wind continues to blow Wednesday, finally getting us back to average, in the mid 60s. While warmer, rain chances will also increase midweek.

Thursday looks a lot better with highs in the upper 60s. Small rain chances stick around through the second half of the week and into the first part of the weekend, but highs make it into the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 35

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow Mix

High: 46

MONDAY

A Few Clouds

Mild

High: 53

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 54

