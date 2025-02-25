Spotty rain tonight, but staying above average to close out February

A cold front arrives Tuesday night, and a few spotty light rain showers will be possible through the evening hours. This rain will be very hit-and-miss, so not everyone will get it and if you do it will not be a lot. All of the rain and clouds will will clear out after midnight.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be breezy and cooler, but we stay above average. After starting the day in the mid 30s, we will push into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. While cooler, this is still a good 10 degrees above average.

It could still be a little breezy at times Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The month of February comes to a close on Friday. And while this has been a very cold month, temperatures pop higher with the help of a warm front. It will be a windy day with winds as gusty as 35+ MPH, which will help the warmer weather move in. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front will quickly follow, dropping us down into the upper 40s on Saturday, but we stay mostly sunny.

We start to warm back up Sunday with low 50s and get back into the mid 50s Monday. For now, we'll just keep a small chance for rain on both days with a few more clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Evening Rain

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 56

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

