Spotty rain tonight into Sunday morning and staying windy

Clouds will stick around for Saturday evening, but we stay dry for the evening hours with temperatures hold in the 50s. After midnight, some light rain will start to move in from the west. Unfortunately, the cloud cover will probably limit our viewing of the northern lights tonight, which will be visible over much of the United States.

Clouds will linger around for Sunday morning, and we could still see a few spotty rain showers until noon, especially in our Iowa neighborhoods. This will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Sunday will be a windy day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, which is about average now for late March.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 60. There could be a couple spotty showers around, but like the weekend, a lot of us will just stay dry.

Tuesday will be breezy, but warmer and we will see more sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

The mid 60s continue into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and lighter wind.

Thursday looks really nice with mid 70s and more sunshine! The wind will start to pick up again by the end of the week, and some rain may be possible by Friday as temperatures get near 80 degrees.

