Spotty Rain Wednesday, Windy Thursday

It will be a fairly comfortable evening with calm winds and temperatures in the 60s, cooling in the low 40s overnight with mostly clear skies.

A few more clouds will be around Wednesday, followed by a weak cold front that could bring a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening. Even with the clouds, we should still reach the low 70s.

Cooler weather blows in on Thursday and it will be a blustery day. Highs will be in the low 60s, but it comes with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The wind stays gusty at times on Friday and for this upcoming weekend, but it will begin blowing in some warmer weather.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s, with winds up to 30 mph.

It will be very warm this weekend, and breezy Saturday, in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to move back into the region on Sunday, but we stay dry and still very warm, reaching the mid 80s.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be around the start of next week, which is also when we see our next cool-down.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Evening Rain Chance

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.