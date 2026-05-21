Spotty showers before a beautiful weekend!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Cooler than average temps
- Spot storms for Friday
- Warmer this upcoming weekend
FORECAST
Some of us waking up this morning with the possibility of seeing some spotty drizzle here and there, but the majority of us stay dry on our way to work. Morning temps are just a tad warmer compared to yesterday, but still not the most comfortable if you're not wearing a jacket!
We'll keep with some hefty cloud coverage for most of our Thursday. Once again, our temps are copy-paste, only reaching the lower 60s by this afternoon in most areas. At any given time, we could see some spotty rain into the early evening hours, this would be lighter, lower impact rain.
The rain becomes a little heavier into Thursday night and Friday. There could at times be some non-severe thunderstorms around Omaha, capable of producing heavier downpours and a couple rumbles of thunder. Temps will only again only reach the low 60s on Friday.
In total, we could see another 0.25" to 0.75" rainfall. Areas in NW Missouri to SW Iowa could see an inch or more of rain, adding to your already soggy fields
The rain will clear out late Friday night, and we will start the holiday weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs returning to the 70s. Sunday will be even warmer, near 80 degrees!
The warmth will stick around for next week. Memorial Day is on Monday and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Omaha will stay in the mid 80s through next week. There are some small chances at rain later into next week, too.
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
High: 62
Wind: ESE 10-15
THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Stormy
Low: 50
Wind: ENE 5-15
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 65
Wind: E 15-20
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