Spotty Showers Thursday

We'll be dodging scattered showers through most of Thursday, but the rain won't be for everyone. As it moves northeast through the area, it will lighten up and break apart. The greatest chance of seeing rain, along with highest totals, will be west of Omaha. Cites from Norfolk, Columbus, and down into York could pick up close to half an inch of rain. If Omaha sees rain, we likely stay under 0.1 inches. Most of western Iowa and northwest Missouri will stay dry, but everyone will be mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy at times with highs in the upper 50s.

Some of the rain could linger into the night, but skies quickly dry out and clear overnight as we cool off into the upper 30s.

The sunshine returns Friday, kicking off an extended stretch of dry and warming weather through the holiday weekend. Friday will be in the low 60s, which is average for late October.

The weekend looks comfortable as we warm into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies! You will need a jacket over the Halloween costume for any weekend evening events though, as we cool quickly into the upper 30s after sunset.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

We keep warming up into the middle of the week with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot of sunshine.

