Two More Rounds of Scattered Storms

After a cloudy morning, skies start to clear midday, letting in a lot more sunshine for the afternoon. It will be more muggy today, but a touch cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. Western Iowa continues to run a littler cooler, in the low 80s this afternoon.

Our Friday night football games look dry, but after midnight, our next round of scattered storms will start to push into the region. Some of these will linger into Saturday morning, which could get a few Husker tailgates wet. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The Huskers game and your Saturday afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Our final round of scattered storms will move in Saturday night, which ends early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a lot of sunshine in the second half of the day.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with the potential to bring some real heat. Monday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s Tuesday... which will be near-record heat.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Its exact timing will determine our high, but we could make it into the mid 80s with a small chance for rain.

Fall officially arrives Thursday, and it will feel like it! Highs will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Muggy

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Sctd. Storms After Midnight

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Early and Late

Muggy

High: 88

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Humid

High: 90

