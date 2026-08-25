Scattered shower chance today, drier workweek

3 Things to Know



Mid 80s most of workweek

Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon

This weekend could be HOT

Forecast

Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer, and we still have a very small shot at seeing some showers and possibly severe storms. This rain will be scattered and continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not likely, a few stronger wind gusts may be possible.

We'll dry out in the overnight hours, and head into our Wednesday morning with temps starting in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday looks a tad breezy, which could help out as temps reach the mid 80s.

Dry weather builds back on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll see lots of sunshine. There may be a few nights for those north of Omaha in the upper 50s!

By Friday, things start to warm up again with temps in the upper 80s and there may be some extra humidity. A few Friday evening rain showers may also be possible.

This weekend looks hot and humid. There will also be several chances at rain over the weekend, too. If we get rain and clouds, this should keep our temps out of the 90s. But, it will still be very humid with heat indices around 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Shower Chances

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Warm

High: 86

Wind: N 5-10

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