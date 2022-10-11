Spotty Storms After Warm Tuesday

The wind ramps up out of the south Tuesday afternoon, blowing in warmer weather at speeds up to 30 mph. This will get us about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night, kicking off our only chance for rain this week. Scattered storms will first move into northeast Nebraska late in the evening, then expand towards the Omaha metro closer to midnight. The storms that make it towards northwest Missouri will end before the morning commute. A couple of these storms could be on the strong side, with some strong winds and hail possible, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

We stay breezy Wednesday, but the wind behind the cold front will be out of the northwest, blowing in cooler weather. Highs will be near 70 with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Cooler air keeps blowing in Thursday, dropping us into the low 60s, but the sunshine will be back in full force.

Winds finally lighten up Friday, turning off the air conditioning, and letting us warm up again. Mostly sunny skies will get us into the upper 60s, which is average for the middle of October.

We could get back to 70 Saturday before another cold front drops the heat again for Sunday.

We are looking at our next round of possible freezing temperatures Monday morning.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Scattered Night Storms

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Windy

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.