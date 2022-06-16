Severe Storms Possible Tonight

The humidity stays lower Thursday, but the heat returns. Mostly sunny skies get us back to about 90 degrees.

Early tonight, a few spotty storms start to fire off, becoming a little more widespread later in the night. Most of the storms will be along and south of I-80, but even there, they won't be for everyone. Some of them could reach severe levels. The greatest concern is large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado is also possible.

Most of the rain ends before the Friday morning commute as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Higher humidity starts to push back in Friday, and we stay in the low 90s for the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny for the first day of games at the College World Series, so don't forget your sunscreen and water if you're heading downtown.

Winds will be stronger over the weekend, pumping in higher heat and humidity. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by upper 90s on Father's Day. Both afternoons will be mostly sunny.

We could make another push for 100 degrees Monday, but "cool off" into the mid 90s Tuesday.

With at least a small chance for some rain Tuesday and Wednesday, we cool off closer to 90 midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 93

