Spotty Storms on Memorial Day

The morning hours on Memorial Day brings hit and miss storms and showers for some. You may want to check the radar before going outside for those dog walks or morning commutes.

Memorial Day will be warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs reach into the middle 80s in the afternoon. Some of the clouds over our skies have the potential to produce spotty storms throughout the day. Although, the day will be mostly dry.

The late evening hours bring a higher chance for northeastern Nebraska to see some storms. Areas like Norfolk, Wayne, and Columbus have a chance of seeing some strong storms form. Large hail and strong winds are the biggest concerns, at this point.

We reach into the upper 80s on Tuesday, beginning a stretch of upper-80s. It is in question whether Omaha will hit our first 90 this year in the next few days, but spots south of the metro likely make it into the low 90s starting Tuesday and lasting into the weekend.

Each afternoon, there will be a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms area-wide. These will develop in the heat of the day almost at random, meaning some of us could get lucky with beneficial rain, and others missing out entirely.

A slightly better chance for scattered thunderstorms exists from Thursday into Saturday, but even then more stay dry than not. Highs in the upper 80s for Omaha, low 90s to the south.

MEMORIAL DAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms North

Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.