Spotty Storms Possible Wednesday, Things Heat Up This Weekend

An isolated thundershower will be possible again this evening. Most, if not all will stay dry. It will be your typical summer evening, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be warmer, as highs reach the upper 80s. You'll notice the increased humidity, too. It will be a mostly sunny day, but scattered spotty thundershowers will be possible throughout the day as some upper-level energy moves through the region. This could kick off isolated storms at any point of the day, but the best time will be late in the afternoon and early in the evening, especially in Iowa. While heavy downpours are possible, severe weather is not expected.

Thursday will be dry, sunny and warm, in the upper 80s, which is normal for this time of July.

The heat will start moving in starting on Friday, as winds become breezy out from the south. We likely make it to 90 on Friday as we dodge a couple isolated showers and storms again. Like Wednesday, most of us will stay dry.

This weekend looks mostly sunny, hot and humid. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday. Both afternoons will have heat indices above 100. With higher humidity, the mornings only cool off into the low 70s.

The hot weather continues Monday with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

Cooler weather is forecast to arrive Tuesday, but we could still reach the 90s before the cold front arrives, cooling us down in the upper 80s for the rest of next week.

