Spotty Storms Return

With the recent dry weather and winds up to 25 mph, we have an elevated fire danger, so avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. It could spread quickly out of control.

Expect extra clouds throughout the day on Thursday, but we'll still get some sunshine at times. It stays breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Around the evening commute, a few isolated storms start to move into the region with a few more spotty showers and storms to dodge overnight. While some spots catch some beneficial rain, about 2/3 of the region stays dry.

Most of Friday also looks dry, but we get a little cooler, in the mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies. A few more spotty showers and storms are expected late at night, but a majority of us will be dry.

While a couple showers could linger into Saturday morning, most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.

We get back to being mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, pushing us back into the low 90s, a good 10 degrees above average.

The heat continues Tuesday will a possible high temperature in the mid 90s.

Our cold front is just coming into view. By Wednesday next week we could see things cool off a bit with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 85

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 88

