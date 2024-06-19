Spotty Storms Thursday, Plus The Heat Returns

There will be a few spotty showers to dodge overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s.

A warm front will start to move through the region Thursday, bringing a chance for scattered storms and eventually return of heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most cities, including Omaha. The warm front won't get into northeast Nebraska until later in the day, keeping some spots north of Omaha in the upper 70s, where we will likely see lots of clouds all day. After a mostly cloudy morning, we'll try to get some afternoon sunshine. There will also be a few spotty storms to dodge, but a lot of cities will manage to stay dry all day, especially south of Omaha.

Most of us stay dry Friday, but it will be breezy, hot and humid with low 90s and some sunshine.

A cold front will begin to move into the region from the northwest, eventually bringing a chance for Saturday storms and cooler weather. We will still manage to reach the low 90s with breezy winds and noticeable humidity.

Any storm activity from Saturday will be swept away with the passing cold front, leading to a sunny and slightly cooler Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to close the weekend.

Monday will be warm and dry again, nearing 90 with mostly sunny skies.

The heat starts to build again Tuesday with mid 90s and at least a chance for some rain by the end of the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 91

