Spotty Storms Tuesday, Warming To Near 90 This Week

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which could impact air quality at times this week.

FORECAST: Any rain showers from earlier in the day will clear up this evening. It may be a little muggy out tonight and into Tuesday morning. Some patchy fog will pop up as we cool off into the mid 60s.

We heat up a little more Tuesday afternoon into the mid to upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms will try to pop up again starting in the afternoon, but like Monday, many will stay dry.

Wednesday will be warm, in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine, and a small chance for a quick shower from the late afternoon to early evening.

As the humidity slowly climbs higher through the workweek, our mornings will start to get a little warmer.

It stays in the upper 80s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

We have a better chance of hitting 90 on Friday. It will be mostly sunny and a little breezy in the afternoon.

The weekend will be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine and a little extra wind.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 88

