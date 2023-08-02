Spotty Storms Wednesday

After a very wet start to the day, we'll just be dodging a few spotty storms in the afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay warm overnight, only dropping into the low 70s for Thursday morning.

Most of us stay dry Thursday, but a quick, isolated shower is possible. With a little more sunshine in the afternoon, we could warm into the upper 80s.

We drop back down into the mid 80s Friday as we start to dodge another round of hit and miss storms.

Saturday could start dry, but storms become more likely in the second half of the day as our next cold front arrives. While there is still some uncertainty, some of these storms could be severe.

We're much more comfortable early next week with lower heat, lower humidity, and more sunshine. Sunday may not even get to 80 degrees!

We'll be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with only a small chance for rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Late-Day Sun

Mostly Dry

High: 88

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 84

