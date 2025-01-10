Spotty wintry mix for the weekend

After enjoying some sunshine this morning, clouds will start to take back over this afternoon. It will also be breezy as some slightly cooler weather blows in, holding back highs closer to 30 degrees.

We get a little colder overnight, dropping into the teens for Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies.

At any point over the weekend, there could be a few isolated pockets of rain, freezing rain, and snow around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but most of us will stay dry.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with mid 30s. Sunday will be breezy as colder weather starts to blow back in. Highs will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

The colder air settles in Monday. Highs will only be in the low 20s, but at least we'll start to see a lot more sunshine after the gloomy weekend.

We stay cold Tuesday with low 20s and a lot of sunshine.

We start to warm up midweek! We get back to average, in the low 30s, on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks even better! We keep the sunshine and warm up into the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

Low: 17

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Wintry Mix

High: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Wintry Mix

Breezy

High: 32

