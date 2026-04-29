Spring-like and sunshine for today!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Sunny & Drier Wednesday

Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings

A mostly rain-free pattern for next 7-10 days

FORECAST

We're still waking up to some cooler temperatures for our Wednesday morning, with most seeing the lower 40s - maybe even an upper 30!

Luckily, the sunshine makes it's return Wednesday and it will be a little warmer out with highs near the low 60s.

We are near 60 again Thursday, but the clouds are back with a small chance at rain early in the day with a passing cold front.

As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to areas of frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha.

Friday will be a cooler and partly sunny day, in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

Rain will become sparse and limited over the coming days, with only small chances maybe around next Tuesday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 62

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Another Cold One!

Low: 42

Wind: E 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Small Light Rain Chance

High: 62

Wind: E 5-10

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