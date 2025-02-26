Spring-like days continue Thursday & Friday, more rain early next week

The wind will be lighter tonight, but it gets a little colder, dropping into the low to mid 30s for Thursday morning. Skies will be clear overnight, too. So look to the west-southwest horizon for a planet alignment of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Mercury this evening.

The wind will not be a little breezy in the morning, but settles down by the afternoon and evening. We see more sunshine and highs will approach 60 degrees.

Friday will be a windy day with gusts around 35+ mph. Temperatures will be a little warmer, in the low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

A Friday night cold front will drop us down into the low 40s on Saturday, but we stay mostly sunny. While colder, this just takes us back down to average for the start of March.

It won't take long to warm back up. Sunday will be in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day, there will probably be a few spotty pockets of rain, but a lot of us will stay dry.

Monday will be partly cloudy with mid 50s.

Rain and snow are looking more likely on Tuesday, but it's too early to say how many of us will see rain vs. snow. This will cool us down into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 63

