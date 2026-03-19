Spring like temps make for a pleasant end to week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Near record highs later in the week

Wildfire conditions remain elevated

No rain expected for next 7 days

FORECAST

With warmer and drier air in the forecast this week, wildfire conditions will be high over the next 7 days. Hold off on burning anything.

Waking up this morning, maybe you finally didn't have to blast the heat as you step into your vehicle! Temperatures this morning are already in the 40s!

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s. A few neighborhoods may reach the 80s across eastern Nebraska!

Record highs are looking likely on both Friday and Saturday with 80s for highs and lots of sunshine. We may reach 90 on Saturday.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down.

Next week continue the dry, milder pattern into next week, starting in the 50s/60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain looks very limited over the next 7 days, but we may see some rain by the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above-Average Temps

High: 79

Wind: W 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 46

Wind: W 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Highs

High: 80

Wind: W 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: