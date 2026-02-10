Springlike weather continues this week as we slowly warm up

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Chilly Night
- Small Rain Chance Wednesday Night
- Slowly Warming Up Through the Week
FORECAST
A cold front last night ended the record highs for the region, but we are still above average with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight, it gets chilly as temperatures drop into the mid-20s.
Tuesday will have highs in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky, and Wednesday will hold in the mid-50s.
Some rain showers are possible Wednesday night, but most of this will be north of Omaha, and even there, it will be few and far between.
Attention returns to the slow warming trend for the rest of the week. Thursday through Saturday will feature highs in the upper 60s, and we return to the 60s on Sunday!
Monday's record is already at risk with the forecast high of 64. The record is 67, set in 2017.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
High: 25
Wind: N 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Small Night Rain Chance
High: 54
Wind: S 5-10
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Comfy
High: 56
Wind: SE 5-10
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 58
Wind: SE 5-10
