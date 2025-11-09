Starting off the workweek cold, but a quick warm-up arrives

It's a very cold night on tap for the Omaha region as lows fall into the upper teens. Though the wind will be lighter, wind chills could drop into the single digits by Monday morning.

We are still cold on Monday, but mostly sunny, as highs reach the upper-30s.

We start warming up again next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid-40s. We jump into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. This sunshine and warmth will last for the rest of the week.

The next chance for rain will be around Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 19

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 40

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Breezy

High: 62

Wind: N 10-20 G25

