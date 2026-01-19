Starting the week cold, then a midweek thaw, and even colder for the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cold, but less windy MLK Day

Midweek thaw with seasonal temps

Very cold are late week, snow staying mostly south

FORECAST

It's a frigid start to the week with temperatures in the single digits. With the wind, our wind chills are well below zero this morning.

The wind relaxes some this afternoon, but it will continue to be cold with highs reaching the low 20s this afternoon, despite the sunshine.

Tomorrow begins a few days of seasonal cold, meaning highs in the 30s to 40s. Tuesday will be in the 30s, Wednesday into the low 40s, and Thursday will be back in the 30s.

A storm system could bring a small chance of snow northeast of Omaha on Tuesday, though most of us will be dry.

A second one comes through on Wednesday, which may bring more snow flurries to our neighborhoods. No impacts are expected.

By the end of the week, a strong high pressure will slide south from Canada. This high will be strong enough to push any snow to our south, but some flurries are possible on Friday.

The high will also bring the coldest air so far this season. Highs on Friday will be in the single digits, and we likely drop below 0 for the first time this year. Saturday stays cold with highs in the teens.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold, but Less Windy

High: 21

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 8

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 36

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Breezy

High: 42

Wind: S 10-30

