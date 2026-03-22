Starting the week off cooler, but more heat is on the way

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Clouds and some rain on Monday

More heat midweek

Staying very dry for the next week

FORECAST

Clouds move in on Monday, and some computer data indicates light rain. It may be too dry for much of it to reach the ground, but a few neighborhoods could see some raindrops.

Once the clouds move on by, we start another warming trend on Tuesday as highs climb back into the 70s.

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Another front passes through on Thursday, bringing with it a small chance of rain, more wind, and cooler air.

For the weekend, we will be in the 60s and 70s.

We stay dry for the next 7 days, but there are some early indications that a pattern change may bring the Heartland more active weather by the first week of April.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 32

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 54

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 86

Wind: S 5-15

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