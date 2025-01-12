Starting the week off very cold, but warmer weather is on the horizon

The colder air settles on Monday. By the morning, we head out the door in the single digits, and the wind makes it feel as cold as -10. Highs will only be in the low 20s, but at least we'll see a lot more sunshine after the gloomy weekend.

We stay cold Tuesday with low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few snowflakes are possible in the morning, but many stay dry.

We start to warm up midweek! We get back to average, in the low 30s, on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks even warmer! We keep the sunshine and warm up into the low to mid 40s.

The warmer stretch of weather will not last long. After another day in the 40s on Friday, we'll drop into the 20s/30s for next weekend. Small snow chances are possible on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold & Breezy

Low: 7

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 26

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some AM Flurries

High: 21

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 34

