Starting the week very warm, then ending the week with more active weather

We get warmer on Sunday with many reaching the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun! The wind should be relatively light too, making for a gorgeous spring-like day.

We reach the peak of the warmth on Monday with highs into the upper 70s. This would be the first time Omaha hits 70 this year. On average, our first 70-degree day is March 20. We achieve this warmth with some strong wind (35 mph gusts), which could lead to a high fire danger, though the recent moisture might help curb the risk somewhat.

A cold front drags us back down into the low 50s for Tuesday, but we are dry.

It's a brief cooldown. We are back into the 60s on Wednesday and then into the 70s on Thursday.

A strong storm system will pass through Nebraska and Iowa on Friday and Saturday. Both days will be windy with gusts as high as 40+ mph at times.

On Friday, we are on the warm side, which could mean scattered rain and storms. Whether these scattered storms pose a severe threat is uncertain, but we will monitor them.

On Saturday, we are on the cold side, which could mean some snow if enough moisture remains around. Again, details will come down to the exact track of the storm system and will be monitored in the coming days.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 34

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.