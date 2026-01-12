Starting the week warm, but turning colder & windy midweek

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer weather returns next week

Windy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

Rain & snow chances beginning midweek

FORECAST:

It's a cold night tonight with lows dropping into the upper-20s.

Despite the chilly start, warmer weather returns to start the workweek. Monday will be in the low 50s, and Tuesday into the upper 50s. A few neighborhoods could even reach the 60s again! The record high for Omaha is 63.

A cold front arrives Tuesday evening, kicking up a 25-35 mph wind & ushering in some colder weather for Wednesday. There could be enough moisture for a bit of rain as the front moves through, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday starts windy & cold, highs will be in the upper 30s.

We are briefly in the 40s on Thursday before another cold front arrives, bringing more wind, cold, and a small snow chance on Friday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 53

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 37

Wind: SW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 58

Wind: W 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 36

Wind: N 15-25

