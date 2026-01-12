Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Starting the week warm, but turning colder & windy midweek

Small rain/snow chances Tuesday & Friday as several cold fronts pass through the region
Warm weather returns early this week before a couple cold fronts bring in colder weather, wind, and a few small rain/snow chances.
Katie's 1/11 Sunday evening forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Warmer weather returns next week
  • Windy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • Rain & snow chances beginning midweek

FORECAST:

It's a cold night tonight with lows dropping into the upper-20s.

Despite the chilly start, warmer weather returns to start the workweek. Monday will be in the low 50s, and Tuesday into the upper 50s. A few neighborhoods could even reach the 60s again! The record high for Omaha is 63.

A cold front arrives Tuesday evening, kicking up a 25-35 mph wind & ushering in some colder weather for Wednesday. There could be enough moisture for a bit of rain as the front moves through, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday starts windy & cold, highs will be in the upper 30s.

We are briefly in the 40s on Thursday before another cold front arrives, bringing more wind, cold, and a small snow chance on Friday.

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 53
Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
Low: 37
Wind: SW 5-15

TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Warm
High: 58
Wind: W 15-25

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder
High: 36
Wind: N 15-25

