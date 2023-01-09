Warmer Start to the Workweek

After a nice warm-up on Sunday, the warming continues to start the workweek. Mostly sunny skies help get Omaha into the upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees above average. Our most northern cities will only make it closer to 40, but parts of southeast Nebraska will be in the low 50s.
More clouds move in overnight as we cool off into the mid 20s.
Tuesday brings more of a mix of sunshine and clouds, but we stay above average, in the upper 40s for a second day in a row.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as we start to cool off. Highs will be near 40 as some spotty rain and snow start to move in during the afternoon. By the evening, rain and snow become more widespread in areas south of I-80, especially for cities south of I-80. This all changes to snow Wednesday night, but then moves out before the Thursday morning commute.
We stay mostly cloudy Thursday as colder air keeps blowing in. This will push highs down into the upper 20s.
The sunshine returns Friday, starting to warm us back up. Highs will be closer to average, in the low 30s.
The weekend looks dry with some good sunshine. We'll be back above average, warming into the 40s both afternoons.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 24
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 48
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain/Snow South
High: 40
