Starting to Warm Back Up

Our Wednesday is starting off with some scattered pockets of fog, but it will clear by late morning, giving way to sunshine the rest of the day. We warm up a little more today, pushing into the low 80s.

Fog shouldn't be as much of an issue Thursday morning. We will cool off into the low 60s with mostly clear skies.

We get a little warmer again Thursday, pushing into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. As early as the evening commute, a few isolated storms will start to pop up north of I-80. They will expand south through the evening and into the early night, but a majority of the region will stay dry.

We cool back off into the low 80s Friday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Like late Thursday, we will dodge a few spotty storms late Friday.

We'll keep a small rain chance around Saturday with a few more clouds. This helps to hold us back to 80 for the afternoon.

It's back to the low 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The low 80s will continue in the first part of the workweek with a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 81

