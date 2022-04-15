Getting Cooler This Weekend

The wind won't be as strong today, but it will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Skies will clear overnight as we cool into the upper 20s.

We stay in the low 50s Saturday with the return of mostly sunny skies, but clouds start to return late in the day.

Overnight Saturday into Easter morning, scattered rain and snow will start to push into eastern Nebraska from the west. This expands into western Iowa closer to the lunch hour. We'll then be dodging pockets of rain the rest of the day until we dry out by the early night. Any snow accumulation across the metro would stay under half an inch, mainly on grassy areas and raised surfaces. Slightly higher totals, up to an inch, are possible northeast of Omaha.

Easter Sunday will also be cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

We make small improvements to start the next workweek. Highs will be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies Monday.

We start to get breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. The wind continues to blow Wednesday, finally getting us back to average, in the mid 60s. While warmer, rain chances will also increase midweek.

Thursday looks a lot better with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 53

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Mix

Breezy

High: 48

