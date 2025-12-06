Staying cold for Sunday, but warmer weather arrives early next week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Staying Cold with PM Flurries on Sunday

Warm up early this week

Midweek cold front to bring another cold snap by the weekend

FORECAST:

Most of the rain/snow mix is east of the area by this evening. While most did not accumulate on roads, there may be a few slick spots out there this evening. Check road conditions before you head out, and treat any wet road like it could be icy.

We stay cold on Sunday with highs in the low 20s. Some afternoon snow flurries or a light snow shower is possible, though no accumulation is expected at this time.

Monday begins a brief warm-up with highs into the mid-30s. Some sun may return, too.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs into the upper 40s! Outside of snow piles, most of the snow on various surfaces will likely melt.

As quickly as we get warmer, a midweek storm system will return some cold air to the region. It could also bring some light rain or snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The exact timing, location, and amounts are to be determined. However, this does not have the look of an impactful system in our area.

We turn sharpy colder into the weekend with highs in the 10s Friday & Saturday, and lows dropping close to 0.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy and Colder

Low: 20

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 23

Wind: N 5-20

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

Wind: S 10-20

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 48

Wind: SW 5-15

