Pulling Back Slightly on the High Heat

Heat Safety: If you have to work outside, take plenty of water breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are able to stay cool. If your pet has to bed outside, make sure it has a shaded, cool spot to be and access to clean water all day.

A weak cold front is kicking off pockets of light rain and a few spotty storms this morning. These will fade away late morning, then the sunshine returns for the afternoon. Thanks to the cold front, it won't be as hot today, but it will still be above average. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the humidity will make it feel like it's just over 100.

Thursday morning will be a little more comfortable as we dip into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies overnight.

Thursday will be the coolest afternoon of the workweek, and it comes with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We heat up again heading into the weekend with more humidity. Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s, followed by upper 90s on Saturday with a few more clouds.

A cold front moves in Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and will try to kick off some hit and miss pockets of rain and storms, but they won't be for everyone.

Behind the cold front, we drop into the low 90s Sunday, but could fall into the upper 80s on Monday!

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Spotty A.M. Rain/Storms

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Humid

High: 92

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Muggy

High: 96

