Staying hot Labor Day

Just like the weekend, Labor Day will be hot, a little muggy, and a little breezy. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but the humidity could make it feel closer to 100 by late afternoon.

With a little extra wind overnight, we stay pretty warm, in the mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

A cold front travels from west to east through the region Tuesday. This will keep cities west of Omaha a little cooler, but Omaha and western Iowa likely still push into the low 90s. It stays a little breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front will also kick off a few spotty showers and an isolated storm to dodge, but most of us stay dry.

Thanks to the cold front, Wednesday will be a lot more comfortable! It will be mostly sunny and a little breezy with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and nice with mid 80s both afternoons.

We stay in the 80s over the weekend, but there will be a few more clouds as we dodge a few spotty showers and storms both days.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 95

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 93

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

