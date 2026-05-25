Staying hot through the week, with some rain chances returning midweek

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying very warm early this week

Midweek rain chance is trending downward

Slight cooldown into the weekend

FORECAST

Memorial Day is very warm with temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Outside of a spot storm over northeast Nebraska, we will be dry as temps fall off into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

The warmth continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Most of the rain looks to stay south of Omaha on Wednesday, but some showers are possible close to the Kansas border. Elsewhere, the warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s.

Our late week rain chance is trending farther south and west, which may keep more of our neighborhoods dry from Thursday into the weekend. Still, a few showers and storms are possible around the area beginning on Thursday and lasting into the weekend. No organized severe weather is expected.

We will also see a slight cooldown starting on Thursday, but it's still warm with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 64

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 90

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 89

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 5-15

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