Staying Nice for Labor Day

Our nice weather from the weekend continues on Labor Day. The afternoon will bring a lot of sunshine as skies continue to clear. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Fog shouldn't be as widespread Tuesday morning. We'll start the day in the mid 60s.

We start to heat things up a little more Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will push us into the upper 80s with a little more humidity.

The sunshine stays out in full force midweek, helping to get us near 90 Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front arrives Friday, and the exact timing of its arrival with determine how hot we can get to end the workweek. The current timing would let us get into the upper 80s, but that could change. We could also see a few spotty showers and storms Friday night and into the overnight hours, but the rain isn't looking too promising right now.

The weekend looks amazing for some outdoor fun! Highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The low humidity will also make for some cooler mornings.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Nice

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

