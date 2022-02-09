Staying Warm, Dry, And Windy

It will be another mild start for a Wednesday morning with lows continuing to be closer to our average high temperatures all under partly cloudy skies.

Thanks to a cold front highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s before we make it back into the upper 40s on Thursday.

We warm back up for Friday with highs back in the low 50s. There is a slight chance for a quick hit of rain, but it doesn't look like much at this point.

A quick but, dramatic cool down is on the way for Saturday. High temperatures are limited to just the upper 20s. That turns around again for the second half of the weekend with another dramatic warm up. Highs for Sunday are in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday get back on track with the warm up. Running well above average, we will see highs in the id 40s to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Windy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Cooler

Breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

Iso. Shower Possible

High: 49

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.