Small Weather Improvements Friday

Be on the lookout for some slick spots with near-freezing temperatures and wet roads on the drive into work this morning.

Friday is the day of small weather improvements. The wind won't be as strong, but most of the day will still be windy with speeds around 25-35 mph. The strong winds in combination with today's dry air will also create a high fire danger across the region... so not outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Morning clouds will clear from west to east with the sunshine reaching Omaha early in the afternoon. It will also be a touch warmer, with highs near 50. While better, that's still more than10 degrees below average.

It will still be breezy early tonight, but the wind will quickly lighten up overnight. With mostly clear skies overhead, we will get cold, dropping into the mid 20s for Saturday morning. Keep that in mind for any early-morning spring game tailgates.

The weekend brings a nice warm-up! Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs near 60. Don't forget the sunscreen if you're heading to Lincoln!

More clouds start to move in for the second half of the weekend, but we warm up closer to 70 for Sunday with the return of stronger winds. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night, but most of us likely stay dry.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the next workweek. A couple storm systems will impact the Heartland, but with an unclear track, our local impacts are also not clear.

For now, we'll add in more clouds to the first half of the workweek. Highs will dip into the mid 60s Monday with another small rain chance Monday night.

We get breezy Tuesday, but with a little sunshine, could get back to the upper 60s. Tuesday's rain potential looks very small right now.

If the next Heartland storm system impacts us, it could bring the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday, followed by snow on Thursday. It will also be windy midweek.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 70

