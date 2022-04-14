Staying Cool into the Weekend

Thursday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 50s and a lot of sunshine. It will also be windy with winds blowing from the west around 45 mph in the second half of the day. In combination with the very dry air we have in place, this will create a very high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning today or anything that could start a fire, as it could grow quickly out of control.

The wind will be a lot lighter overnight, just a little breezy, as we cool off into the upper 20s and low 30s for Friday morning.

The wind stays lighter Friday, but there will be a lot more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. This drops us back down into the low 50s.

We stay in the low 50s Saturday with the return of mostly sunny skies.

Late Saturday night, a few pockets of rain and snow will start to move into the region. Easter Sunday starts with some scattered rain and snow, but it becomes more likely in the afternoon. With highs in the low 50s, even if a little snow sticks to grassy areas, it won't stay around long.

The low 50s keep on going Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

We start to get breezy Tuesday mid highs in the mid 50s. The wind continues to blow Wednesday, finally getting us back to average, in the mid 60s. While warmer, rain chances will also increase midweek.

Temperatures look to keep climbing in the second half of the week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 53

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 53

