Staying windy Friday and a cooler than average weekend in Omaha

The wind will lighten up a bit tonight, but it will still be breezy as we drop into the mid 50s for Friday morning.

After starting the day with sunshine, a cold front will reach Omaha early in the afternoon, leading to mostly cloudy skies to end the day. Omaha should be able to make it into the low 70s by noon, but as the cooler air blows in we could be down into the upper 50s and low 60s by the evening commute. Winds behind the front will be gusty, up to 45 mph.

Meanwhile, our most northern neighborhoods may struggle to hit 60. Farther south, highs near 80 are possible near the Kansas border. A couple spotty showers could pop up north of Omaha Friday afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

The wind will lighten up Saturday and it looks like a great weather day! We'll be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. While most of the day will be dry, scattered rain starts to move in from the south Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa most of Monday, with a majority of us seeing rain at some point. The only problem is, a couple of the storms could be strong to severe. Even with the wetter weather, highs will still be in the mid 70s with some extra wind.

Another area of low pressure will come in from the south Tuesday, bringing another round of scattered rain and storms. It will be breezy and a little cooler with low 70s.

Cooler air and a couple leftover spotty showers will wrap around the back side of the low Wednesday. We may only warm up into the upper 60s for the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 71

