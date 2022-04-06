Colder and Very Windy

It's going to be a windy Wednesday with winds in Omaha gusting around 40 mph from the late morning through the afternoon. This will blow in colder weather from the northwest, dropping our highs into the low 50s today. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few scattered pockets of sprinkles to dodge. Most of us stay dry.

The wind lightens up a bit overnight, but we stay fairly windy as we cool into the mid 30s for Thursday morning.

The wind will be even strong Thursday, blowing across the metro closer to 50 mph. Scattered pockets of rain and snow move in from the north starting late in the morning. Cities north of I-80 are more likely to see a majority of snow, while cities farther south have a better chance of seeing rain. In the snowy areas, a few spots could pick up a dusting of snow on grassy areas. Like earlier in the week, a lot of spots also stay dry. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, and wind chills will be in the 30s.

Friday is the day of small improvements. The wind won't be as strong, but most of the day will still be windy. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon, getting us a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s, which is better, but still about 10 degrees below average.

The weekend brings a big warm-up! It will be cold Saturday morning, but highs will be near 60 for the spring game. Don't forget the sunscreen, because there will be a lot of sunshine.

More clouds start to move in for the second half of the weekend, but we could make it to 70 on Sunday.

We dip back down into the 60s early in the next workweek with more clouds and small rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Sprinkles

Windy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain and Snow

Very Windy

High: 45

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 49

