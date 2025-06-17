Still a chance at rain tonight, Wednesday followed by BIG weekend heat

While Omaha has been dry for much of the day, we could see rain hit the metro at any point this evening. Unlike last evening, it is very unlikely that we see a 'wash-out' around Omaha.

There could be a few isolated rain showers around Wednesday morning, but chances are it's just cloudy out as we start Wednesday morning in the mid 60s.

Some sunshine will pop out from behind the clouds for a few hours in the morning, getting up to near 80 degrees. Another round of rain and thunder will move in from the west for the afternoon hours. By evening, most of the rain will begin to head east, and skies will become clear heading into Wednesday night.

Things start to heat back up on Thursday on Juneteenth. After a milder morning start in the upper 50s to low 60s, Thursday will heat up into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine. Heat indices will climb into the triple digits.

Summer officially begins Friday night, and it will feel like it this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. We may not cool below 80 Saturday night.

The high heat continues Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like triple digits again. While breezy, the extra wind won't make it feel much cooler.

We drop into the low 90s Monday. Most of the day looks dry, but a cold front could arrive as early as Monday night with a better chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Afternoon Rain

High: 80

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Heating Up

High: 92

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

High: 97

