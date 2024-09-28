Still feeling like summer for the next few days

It was quite the warm one for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa today. Many spots across eastern Nebraska hit 90! Tonight, we cool off under a clear sky as we fall into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday remains hot and dry with highs in the upper 80s, which may raise some fire weather concerns over northeast Nebraska where the very low humidity could lead to ripe fire conditions. Thankfully, the wind is expected to be light enough that any fire that sparks won't spread as rapidly.

A breeze does arrive Monday afternoon thanks to a cold front passing through. The front will not bring any rain, but maybe a few clouds. Highs on Monday still reach the upper 80s.

The front will bring in a blast of cooler weather for Tuesday with highs dropping into the low 70s and lots of sun.

Despite the cooldown, we warm back into the low 80s on Wednesday under a southerly breeze, and mid 80s on Thursday.

A second cold front Friday brings temperatures back into the 70s for a day before warmer weather once again takes hold into the weekend.

Through the next 7 days, no rain is expected. The earliest chance of rain for the Omaha area could be by the end of next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 87

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 88

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 73

