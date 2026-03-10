Still pleasant with some small overnight precip chances

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer than average temps this week

Small rain chance tonight

Windy with high wildfire risk mid-week

FORECAST

A storm system sweeps across Kansas and Missouri on Tuesday, bringing clouds and slightly cooler air, though highs will still be in the 60s.

Heading into Tuesday night, a few spotty rain and storms may clip parts of far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. But a lot of us will be dry overnight

As colder air moves in Tuesday night, there could be a few spotty rain and snow showers north of Omaha, but the coverage of this appears limited due to drier air, and will clear out by Wednesday morning.

The sunshine comes back out by Wednesday afternoon and it will be windy out with highs in the 50s. It's a little warmer again Thursday, and still windy with highs in the low 60s. High wildfire conditions are possible due to the windy, dry air, so hold off on burning anything Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, followed by a few chances at rain over the weekend.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain

High: 65

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Spotty rain/mix

Low: 35

Wind: S 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 25-30

